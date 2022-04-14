|1
|Who is Mieke Purnell, what is your background, and what is your involvement with JLL? Mieke Purnell, JLL’s Research Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, is based in Cape Town, South Africa. Mieke comes from a property valuation background and is well-versed in the commercial real estate sector, with experience in valuation, due diligence, feasibility studies, and of course market research and analysis, among others. At JLL, Mieke authors and presents research publications and intelligence about key markets and sectors throughout Sub-Saharan Africa, feeding into the JLL EMEA data and research networks.
|What is the background of JLL?
JLL is a global commercial real estate services company, founded in the United Kingdom and with offices in 80 countries globally. In Sub-Saharan Africa JLL has an extensive network of partners and affiliates, as well as regional offices, providing an in-depth understanding of most of the continent.
|Why do you think real estate and investment management is necessary in Africa, and what is the purpose of this?
Africa has a huge, uncapped potential for growth, with a young population and rapid urbanisation and economic growth potential. The commercial real estate (CRE) markets in most African nations are relatively unsophisticated and immature, which presents an opportunity for astute investors. Individual markets are complex, however, and therefore it is crucial to involve professionals with an acute grasp thereof.
|What are the challenges that the retail property sector faces and how do you overcome them?
The retail property sector is facing several headwinds at present, including the physical drop in footfall due to the pandemic, the rising popularity of e-commerce, changing consumer preferences, and weaker consumer spending. Such challenges impact retailers’ performance and have a contagion effect on landlords and retail property investment as rental revenue growth is limited, and often negative. Moreover, in many markets, retail properties are tightly held by a fairly small pool of investors, meaning there is less transparency and access to information. Proper due diligence and research on behalf of retailers and investors are crucial to ensure that revenue generation is sustainable and secure.
|In which African country/countries is JLL based? South Africa, Kenya, Morocco and Nigeria
|Do you have any statistics on retail investors in Africa or any other countries?
Yes, our research and strategic advisory businesses have data on select markets, as well as access to additional data from our network of affiliates.
|How does one get in contact with JLL for property investment purposes?
Investment and capital markets queries are best directed to our Capital Markets business that is active across Sub-Saharan Africa.