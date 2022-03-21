The Point of Presence (PoP) in Miami offers an international cross-connectivity location for businesses to manage data, applications and services between the USA, Latin America, Europe and Africa. This centralized point is a digital intersection that joins several major subsea cables and sophisticated data centre infrastructure to latency-efficient routings that make it possible for companies and enterprises to exchange traffic, expand their footprint and services to other parts of the world, quickly and seamlessly.
For Angola Cables, the centralized geographic location of the Miami PoP gives customers the option to push data traffic via three strategically located subsea networks. Digital and content networks can be expedited to Latin America, Africa and Asia via the recently upgraded Monet Cable with a cross-link to Africa via the SACS express low-latency cable system. While network operators in the USA and Latin America also have the option of a direct connection to the Ella Link cable bringing digital content to and from Europe and Asia.
This ‘Atlantic ring’ configuration offers high throughput capacity and low-latency connections for internet operators, ISPs, OTTs and CDN wanting to transit large amounts of content at lower cost and provide resilience and redundancy to the needs of the business.
Using solutions such as IP- Exchange, Angola Cables offers content carriers, financial and research institutions and private company networks can exchange traffic with more than twenty of the largest IXPs around the world through a single connection.
Customers can also make us of dedicated interchange connections to data center infrastructure and services provided by leading companies such as Equinix, Interxion, Teraco, Ascenty, Digital Realty and others using the Angola Cables backbone infrastructure and services. Customers can then select their preferred international connectivity options through dedicated or multiple links – as their business or enterprise requires.
CEO of Angola Cables, Angelo Gama says that the Miami PoP allows enterprises both large or small, to securely connect to one of the biggest IP ecosystems in the Americas where they can leverage global content at a higher and better-quality networking experience. “This is a game changer for those enterprises looking to expand their sphere of influence without the need for major capital investments into infrastructure and facilities,” maintains Gama. “As these connections can be established and maintained remotely within a short period of time, almost anywhere in the world, customers can gain rapid access to other digital ecosystems and new markets.”
Gama notes, “Our global network can empower businesses with multiple routing options, with redundancy and flexibility – and deliver adaptable, high-capacity, low-latency routings to the Americas, Africa, Europe or Asia using the Miami PoP.”