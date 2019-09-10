METKA Restates Commitment To Nigeria, Delivers Africa’s Largest Off-grid Solar Hybrid Power Project In Bayero University

METKA, the strategic business unit of MYTILINEOS S.A, leading international EPC contractor and industrial manufacturing group, has restated its commitment to continuously supporting the energy needs of Nigeria and its people. Managing Director of METKA Power West Africa, Evangelos Kamaris, gave the assurance at the commissioning of the 7.1MW solar hybrid power plant in Bayero University Kano (BUK) – the largest in Africa.

According to Kamaris: “METKA believes strongly in Nigeria and the vision of its leadership in the power sector, championed by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari. As a core value, we strive for constant business excellence, balancing economic growth and sustainable development, and we will continue to support the efforts of government in the development of the Nigerian electricity market until the nation achieves stable and reliable power supply.”

Under implementation by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), the BUK power project is part of the Energizing Education Programme (EEP) – a federal government intervention focused on developing off-grid dedicated independent power plants and rehabilitating existing distribution infrastructure to supply clean, safe and reliable power to thirty-seven (37) federal universities and seven (7) affiliated university teaching hospitals.

Speaking during the launch, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo commended METKA for its strategic partnership and brilliant execution. He noted that the project would impact thousands of students and other members of the university community, enhancing the quality of teaching, research and learning while also empowering the girl child and providing job opportunities for many, in line with the Next Level agenda of the Buhari administration.

Engr. Mamman Salleh, the Honourable Minister, Federal Ministry of Power, stressed the government’s commitment to enabling the development of the educational sector – given its importance in catalysing economic growth – by lighting up institutions of learning. “The Ministry’s power policy specifically targets education to ensure that all federal universities, to begin with, have access to reliable electricity”, he said.

From L-R: Damilola Ogunbiyi, Managing Director, Rural Electrification Agency and Evangelos Kamaris, Managing Director, METKA Power West Africa during the Energizing Education Programme (EEP) Solar Hybrid Project Commissioning at Bayero University, Kano, Nigeria recently.

In her remark, Damilola Ogunbiyi, Managing Director of REA, stated: “This is the largest off-grid solar hybrid power plant in Africa, one we, as Nigerians, should be very proud of. The plant will provide electricity for about 55,815 students and 3,077 staff of the university, as well as power 2,850 streetlights.” Also commissioned was a world-class renewables training centre. Under the EEP, students will be responsible for the project’s sustainability.

The Energizing Education Programme is being implemented in three (3) phases, funded by the Federal Government of Nigeria, the World Bank and the African Development Bank respectively. BUK is the second project to be commissioned in Phase One, which will deliver clean and sustainable energy to nine (9) federal universities and one university teaching hospital across six (6) geopolitical zones, using solar hybrid and/or gas-fired captive power plants.

With a project portfolio of over 15GW and successful projects across various countries in Europe, Middle East and Africa, METKA was – in February 2018 – awarded the EPC (Engineering-Procurement-Construction) contract to deliver hybrid solar plants to four (4) Nigerian Universities, namely Bayero University, Kano; Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun; and Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

Under the terms of reference, METKA will provide full EPC services, including power generation plants, street lighting and training centers, as well as operation and maintenance services, to the universities. In total, 7.5MW of off-grid hybrid power will be installed, incorporating the award-winning EXERON technology and the latest developments in mini-grid design. Over 100 skilled Nigerians are currently employed across all four (4) projects sites.