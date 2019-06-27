Mercer’s 25th Annual Cost Of Living Survey Reveals N’Djamena Is The Highest Ranking In Africa

Cities in Asia most expensive locations for employees working abroad

Multinationals’ focus on mobility as a workforce strategy supports career growth and global competitiveness

Mercer, a global consulting leader in advancing health, wealth and careers, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), has released the results of its 2019 Cost of Living survey, ranking cities around the world. Mercer’s 25th annual Cost of Living Survey finds that a number of factors, including currency fluctuations, cost of inflation for goods and services, and volatility in accommodation prices, contribute to the overall cost of expatriate packages for employees on international assignments. According to the report, N’Djamena, Chad takes the lead as the highest-ranking city in Africa.

In a rapidly changing world, mobility programs have become a core component of multinational organizations’ global talent strategy. Organizations realize that to thrive they must embrace change, adapt to new technologies, and build emerging skills to attract, motivate, and enhance talent.

“In a skill-focused economy driven by digital disruption and the need for a globally connected workforce, deploying expatriate employees is an increasingly important aspect of a competitive business strategy for global companies,” said Ilya Bonic, President of Mercer’s Career business. “There are numerous personal and organizational advantages for sending employees overseas, including career development, global experience, new skillsets, and re-allocation of resources. By offering fair and competitive compensation packages, organizations can facilitate moves that drive business results.”

Key African Findings

Kinshasa, Dem. Rep. of Congo (22) is in second place, rising fifteen places. Libreville, Gabon (24) is the next African city on the list, followed by Lagos, Nigeria (25), which moved up seventeen places.

Despite dropping about 20 places, Luanda, Angola (26) still remains in fifth place.

As compared to last year’s report, some African countries like Conakry in Guinea and Nairobi, Kenya have gone up from 106 to 88 and from 123 to 97 respectively.

Douala in Cameroon and Maputo in Mozambique have seen a noticeable increase in exchange rates. Whereas the opposite has been recorded for Brazzaville, Congo (39). Other costly African cities include are Dakar (72) and Abuja (85).

“Contrary to the perception that the African market is very volatile, certain factors like currency fluctuations and housing costs contribute to varying Cost of Living differentials in developed economies,” said Yolanda Sedlmaier, Principal Leader – Africa Mobility at Mercer. “Each African country has its own unique economy and this is why multinationals need not approach their expatriate packages for Africa with one single strategy. Let’s look at it this way, while a city like N’Djamena in Chad has been listed as the 11th most expensive city in the world, whereas Mali comes in at the 124th position in terms of cost of living,” Yolanda Sedlmaier, added.

Global ranking

Mercer’s 2019 Cost of Living Survey finds that eight out of the top ten of the world’s most expensive cities for expatriates are Asian cities, resulting from high costs for expatriate consumer goods and a dynamic housing market. Tokyo (2), Singapore (3) and Seoul (4) top the list, while the costliest city in the world for the second consecutive year is Hong Kong (1). Other cities appearing in the top ten are Zurich (5), Shanghai (6), Ashgabat (7), Beijing (8), New York City (9), and Shenzhen (10). The world’s least expensive cities for expatriates are Tunis (209), Tashkent (208), and Karachi (207).

Mercer’s widely recognized survey is one of the world’s most comprehensive, and is designed to help multinational companies and governments determine compensation allowances for their expatriate employees. New York City is used as the base city for all comparisons, and currency movements are measured against the US dollar. The survey includes over 500 cities throughout the world; this year’s ranking includes 209 cities across five continents and measures the comparative cost of more than 200 items in each location, including housing, transportation, food, clothing, household goods, and entertainment.

Mercer produces individual cost of living and rental accommodation cost reports for each city surveyed. For more information on city rankings, visit https://mobilityexchange.mercer.com/Insights/cost-of-living-rankings.

The figures for Mercer’s cost of living and rental accommodation cost comparisons are derived from a survey conducted in March 2019. Exchange rates from that time and Mercer’s international basket of goods and services from its Cost of Living Survey have been used as base measurements.

Governments and major companies use data from this survey to protect the purchasing power of their employees when transferred abroad; rental accommodation costs data is used to assess local expatriate housing allowances. The choice of cities surveyed is based on demand for data.

Mercer Cost of Living Survey – Worldwide Rankings 2019

Mercer Cost of Living Survey – Worldwide Rankings 2019(Mercer international basket, including rental accommodation costs) Rank as of March City Country/ Region 2018 2019 1 1 HONG KONG Hong Kong (SAR) 2 2 TOKYO Japan 4 3 SINGAPORE Singapore 5 4 SEOUL South Korea 3 5 ZURICH Switzerland 7 6 SHANGHAI China 43 7 ASHGABAT Turkmenistan 9 8 BEIJING China 13 9 NEW YORK CITY United States 12 10 SHENZHEN China 8 11 NDJAMENA Chad 10 12 BERN Switzerland 11 13 GENEVA Switzerland 21 14 VICTORIA Seychelles 16 15 TEL AVIV Israel 28 16 SAN FRANCISCO United States 15 17 GUANGZHOU China 35 18 LOS ANGELES United States 23 19 OSAKA Japan 14 20 COPENHAGEN Denmark 26 21 DUBAI United Arab Emirates 37 22 KINSHASA Dem. Rep. of the Congo 19 23 LONDON United Kingdom 18 24 LIBREVILLE Gabon 42 25 LAGOS Nigeria 6 26 LUANDA Angola 17 27 MOSCOW Russia 25 27 NANJING China 22 29 NOUMEA New Caledonia 24 30 ABIDJAN Côte d’Ivoire 31 30 CHENGDU China 29 32 TIANJIN China 40 33 ABU DHABI United Arab Emirates 41 33 NAGOYA Japan 27 35 TAIPEI Taiwan 45 35 RIYADH Saudi Arabia 51 37 CHICAGO United States 54 38 HONOLULU United States 19 39 BRAZZAVILLE Congo 52 40 BANGKOK Thailand 36 41 QINGDAO China 56 42 WASHINGTON United States 32 43 DUBLIN Ireland 60 44 MIAMI United States 33 45 MILAN Italy 38 45 SHENYANG China 34 47 PARIS France 66 47 DHAKA Bangladesh 70 49 BOSTON United States 29 50 SYDNEY Australia 39 51 VIENNA Austria 43 52 YAOUNDE Cameroon 65 53 BEIRUT Lebanon 48 54 BANGUI Central African Republic 46 55 ROME Italy 79 56 WHITE PLAINS United States 77 57 MANAMA Bahrain 50 58 AMSTERDAM Netherlands 73 59 DJIBOUTI Djibouti 86 59 HOUSTON United States 47 61 OSLO Norway 85 62 DALLAS United States 63 63 ACCRA Ghana 90 64 SEATTLE United States 53 65 HELSINKI Finland 73 66 DOUALA Cameroon 55 67 MUMBAI India 57 67 MUNICH Germany 95 69 ATLANTA United States 75 70 MONTEVIDEO Uruguay 97 70 MORRISTOWN United States 62 72 DAKAR Senegal 95 72 SAN JUAN Puerto Rico 68 74 FRANKFURT Germany 49 75 ST. PETERSBURG Russia 94 75 AMMAN Jordan 67 77 BRUSSELS Belgium 102 78 MINNEAPOLIS United States 58 79 MELBOURNE Australia 69 79 SANTIAGO Chile 71 81 BERLIN Germany 64 82 MADRID Spain 97 83 PORT OF SPAIN Trinidad & Tobago 71 84 LUXEMBOURG Luxembourg 99 85 ABUJA Nigeria 58 86 SAO PAULO Brazil 61 87 PERTH Australia 106 88 CONAKRY Guinea 81 89 AUCKLAND New Zealand 116 90 DETROIT United States 79 91 BARCELONA Spain 82 92 DUSSELDORF Germany 114 93 PANAMA CITY Panama 122 94 ST. LOUIS United States 93 95 LISBON Portugal 77 96 CANBERRA Australia 83 97 PRAGUE Czech Republic 123 97 NAIROBI Kenya 125 97 PITTSBURGH United States 88 100 HAMBURG Germany 117 100 JEDDAH Saudi Arabia 106 102 BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN Brunei 84 103 BRISBANE Australia 117 103 MUSCAT Oman 117 105 JAKARTA Indonesia 125 106 CLEVELAND United States 130 107 PORTLAND United States 142 108 PHNOM PENH Cambodia 87 109 ADELAIDE Australia 138 109 MANILA Philippines 92 111 RIGA Latvia 109 112 VANCOUVER Canada 137 112 HANOI Vietnam 101 114 WELLINGTON New Zealand 109 115 TORONTO Canada 115 115 DOHA Qatar 91 117 YANGON Myanmar 103 118 NEW DELHI India 121 119 KUWAIT CITY Kuwait 124 120 HO CHI MINH CITY Vietnam 99 121 RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil 132 121 LIMA Peru 105 123 LYON France 120 124 BAMAKO Mali 104 125 POINTE A PITRE Guadeloupe 108 126 STUTTGART Germany 89 127 STOCKHOLM Sweden 111 128 COTONOU Benin 112 128 ATHENS Greece 128 128 CASABLANCA Morocco 113 131 BRATISLAVA Slovakia 141 131 SAN JOSE Costa Rica 76 133 BUENOS AIRES Argentina 165 133 HAVANA Cuba 128 135 BIRMINGHAM United Kingdom 130 136 GUATEMALA CITY Guatemala 134 137 ABERDEEN United Kingdom 161 138 WINSTON SALEM United States 147 139 MONTREAL Canada 140 140 TALLINN Estonia 145 141 KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia 132 142 LJUBLJANA Slovenia 138 143 ZAGREB Croatia 157 144 MEXICO CITY Mexico 134 145 LOME Togo 134 145 OUAGADOUGOU Burkina Faso 148 145 GLASGOW United Kingdom 156 148 QUITO Ecuador 143 149 NIAMEY Niger 173 150 KIEV Ukraine 145 151 NUREMBERG Germany 148 152 VILNIUS Lithuania 154 153 CALGARY Canada 144 154 CHENNAI India 163 154 ISTANBUL Turkey 150 156 LEIPZIG Germany 164 157 KINGSTON Jamaica 152 158 BELFAST United Kingdom 179 159 MAPUTO Mozambique 165 160 RABAT Morocco 153 161 LIMASSOL Cyprus 160 161 OTTAWA Canada 161 161 PORT LOUIS Mauritius 151 164 BUDAPEST Hungary 125 165 PORT AU PRINCE Haiti 172 166 TIRANA Albania 174 166 SAN SALVADOR El Salvador 188 166 CAIRO Egypt 178 169 SANTO DOMINGO Dominican Republic 168 170 BOGOTA Colombia 180 171 DAR ES SALAAM Tanzania 183 171 ADDIS ABABA Ethiopia 154 173 WARSAW Poland 158 174 BRASILIA Brazil 169 175 KIGALI Rwanda 176 176 BUCHAREST Romania 175 177 SOFIA Bulgaria 186 178 BAKU Azerbaijan 170 179 BENGALURU India 170 180 CAPE TOWN South Africa 181 181 BELGRADE Serbia 158 182 COLOMBO Sri Lanka 192 183 KAMPALA Uganda 195 184 ALGIERS Algeria 177 185 JOHANNESBURG South Africa 183 186 ASUNCION Paraguay 193 187 MONTERREY Mexico 165 188 HARARE Zimbabwe 182 189 KOLKATA India 189 189 GABORONE Botswana 187 191 ALMATY Kazakhstan 194 192 NOUAKCHOTT Mauritania 204 193 BLANTYRE Malawi 191 194 SARAJEVO Bosnia and Herzegovina 199 195 LA PAZ Bolivia 185 196 LUSAKA Zambia 198 197 YEREVAN Armenia 202 198 MINSK Belarus 201 199 TEGUCIGALPA Honduras 200 200 MANAGUA Nicaragua 197 201 SKOPJE Macedonia 203 202 TBILISI Georgia 190 203 ISLAMABAD Pakistan 196 204 WINDHOEK Namibia 206 204 BANJUL Gambia 207 206 BISHKEK Kyrgyzstan 205 207 KARACHI Pakistan 209 208 TASHKENT Uzbekistan 208 209 TUNIS Tunisia

Source: Mercer’s 2019 Cost of Living Survey

