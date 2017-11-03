Meet Budding Entrepreneur Shaleen Manhire Nullens

Bright-eyed, ambitious, passionate, driven and hard-working. These are some of the few words one can use to describe multi-faceted entrepreneur, Shaleen Manhire Nullens, or “Ms. Shally” as she is widely and affectionately known. She is listed by Forbes’ 30 Under 30 as one of the most successful, young African entrepreneurs under 30 years of age, Ms. Shally continues to be a source of inspiration for many young people across the continent. After pioneering online content production in South Africa through her channel, Conquered TV, Ms. Shally continues to break barriers and climb to greater entrepreneurial heights. She now leads a team that is hosting the first-ever African Leaders 4 Change Awards (ALCA) taking place in Sandton, Johannesburg, a ceremony which will be attended by top African officials, thought leaders, and business moguls.

The ALCA ceremony will honor and recognize initiatives making a difference and adding a positive and meaningful impact on the continent. Notable attendees to the ceremony will include award-winning artist and BET 2016 Global Good Award recipient, Akon, as well as other top names like active philanthropist, Ndaba Mandela (grandson of the late Nelson Mandela), and South Africa’s Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Honorable Buti Manamela. The award ceremony is expected to be one of the biggest award shows on the continent, with an estimated media broadcast on more than 15 television channels across the African continent.

We sat down with Ms. Shally and talked about her journey as a black woman in business, what it means to be a successful entrepreneur, and the African Leaders 4 Change Awards (ALCA). Here is how it went.