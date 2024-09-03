Media Statement: Powers and Privileges Committee Elects Chairperson

By / / APO, Media

The Powers and Privileges Committee today elected Ms Weziwe Tikana-Gxotiwe as the Chairperson of the committee.

In accordance with Rule 212 of the National Assembly, the committee is composed of 9 members. The African National Congress is represented in the committee by Ms Weziwe Tikana-Gxotiwe, Mr Gijimani Skosana, Mr Mikateko Mahlaule and Ms Nonceba Gcaleka-Mazibuko. The Democratic Alliance is represented by Mr George Michalakis and Mr Baxolile Nodada. The uMkhonto WeSizwe Party is represented by Dr Mandlakayise Hlophe, Mr Nhlamulo Ndlela and the Economic Freedom Fighters is represented by Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi with Ms Poppy Moilola as an alternate member.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.

