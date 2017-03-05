The project is designed to find international sponsors who want to collaborate with the organization in funding the children’s health and educational needs. Mbale Schools Band, which is the organization’s flagship outreach program, has more than 500 children learning music. The average age of the band members is 15 years old, but children in the band are as young as 8, with the oldest member being a 22-year-old medical student. And interestingly, most of the players are girls.

Through the band, the students have learned important disciplines such as teamwork, time management and determination to succeed against the odds. More than 300 students have managed to complete their education through funding received by the organization, and those that were sick have successfully received medical treatment. 6 students have gone on to receive employment in the public sector, while others are completing college and A Levels.

The band receives major exposure from social media, and what makes them popular with audiences is their fresh play on modern African and international pop hits. The band’s most popular video is the one titled “All About That Bass”, the debut single from American singer and songwriter Meghan Trainor, which has amassed over 1 million views on Facebook. All of this is embodied in Mbale Schools Band in Uganda, which is a music-orientated project under the charity U Give 2 Uganda that supports children in the East African nation with education and health.

