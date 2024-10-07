Mauritius’ President Announces General Election Date

The President of Mauritius, Prithvirajsing Roopun, has announced that the small island nation will hold its general election on November 10. The country’s Prime Minister, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, is expected to run again. He won the last election, held in 2019, after his party, the Militant Socialist Movement (MSM), secured 38 out of the country’s 62 parliamentary seats. Jugnauth’s victory was challenged by an opposition candidate, who alleged it had been obtained through bribery and undue influence. However, a British court upheld his win, dismissing his opponent’s claims. Jugnauth first became prime minister in 2017, when he succeeded his father, who stepped down from office. He has led Mauritius, a prosperous Indian Ocean nation of 1.3 million people known for its thriving financial sector, ever since.

SOURCE: REUTERS

