Mali’s Anti-LGBTQ+ Law: What It Means for the Country

Mali’s military junta has enacted laws criminalizing same-sex relationships, further eroding human rights in the nation. The new penal code, effective December 13, 2024, imposes up to seven years’ imprisonment and hefty fines for same-sex acts or any actions perceived as supporting homosexuality. These measures expand on Mali’s constitution, which defines marriage as a union between a man and a woman. The criminalization aligns with a regional trend in the Sahel, where military-led governments in Burkina Faso and Niger have implemented similar laws. The penal code also includes controversial provisions on HIV transmission, disproportionately impacting men who have sex with men, further raising concerns about LGBTQ+ rights and public health. Prior to these laws, Mali had no legal provisions against homosexuality, a rarity among French-speaking African nations. Analysts suggest this crackdown signals resistance to Western influence.

Source: The Conversation