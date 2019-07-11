Maafe: African Peanut Stew

Original article published at TasteAtlas.

This traditional stew, occasionally also referred as a sauce or soup, is enjoyed throughout the West and Central Africa, but it is believed it originated among the Bambara people in Mali. It comes in numerous regional variations, but each version is created with roasted peanuts that are ground into flour and make the basic sauce of the dish.

The list of additional ingredients is extensive, and it typically includes tomato paste, fish or meat, usually beef, lamb, goat, or chicken, various vegetables, and numerous spices such as ginger, turmeric, coriander, or cinnamon. The variations often differ in texture and consistency, while the side dishes are regionally influenced and may include anything from rice to couscous, fufu, or sweet potatoes.