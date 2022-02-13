Luxury Restaurants in Ghana are also an Option for Locals and Visitors

February 13, 2022

Opened in 2020, El Padrino is one of the most recent luxury restaurants in Ghana, which has emerged in Accra as a haven for luxury enthusiasts, foodies, cigar aficionados, and celebrities from West Africa. Ghanaian celebs like Juliet Ibrahim (a Ghanaian actress, film producer and singer), Nana Aba Anamoah (News anchor, broadcaster, media personality), Yvonne Nelson (a Ghanaian actress), and Kwesi Arthur (a Ghanaian rapper) are regulars. Africa’s most awarded hip hop star, Sarkodie celebrated his birthday at El Padrino with an intimate dinner for family and friends. The restaurant offers a decor that oozes luxury with its classic design in rich woods and leathers in deep browns and cream. The comfortable sofas and chairs are reminiscent of a salon of a distinguished home and afford guests maximum relaxation as they enjoy their food and drinks.

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

