All You Need To Know About Sailing In Africa

A private yacht charter is a completely different way to explore wonderful African islands. It can give you and your friends some privacy and flexibility. You will have the chance to see pure nature, try scuba diving, fishing and sea-kayaking.



This experience is not as tiring as travelling to overcrowded European cities. There are no crowds of tourists and street sellers in the Atlantic and Indian oceans – just peace and quiet that you deserve to have after the cold winter days and long hours spent at work. If you want to give your mind some rest, check out the list of the best sailing tours in Africa:



Sailing Seychelles



For a lot of people, vacationing in the Seychelles Islands is a cherished dream. The sand on the islands is blindingly white, water is like warm milk, and the best thing is that there are not so many tourists.



Sailing around Seychelles is a chance to explore hidden beaches and have them all to yourself. Also, you will be able to see a lot of endangered and critically endangered species such as Aldabra giant tortoises, green turtles, and the Seychelles paradise flycatchers. While sailing in the blue waters, you should definitely try scuba-diving since Seychelles is considered an underrated-diving destination.



Another good news is that you don’t need to have any license to fish in the Indian ocean.



You will not only be able to enjoy marine life while sailing the Seychelles but also you can always make a stop to taste real-life island rum.



Sailing in Egypt



Millions of people from all around the world visit Egypt every year. There is everything a demanding tourist would need: affordable prices, excellent service, stunning beaches, and beautiful landscapes filled with cultural gems. Another thing that can’t leave tourists indifferent is the chance to sail up and down the Nile. The typical route starts in Aswan (a city in the south of Egypt).



While sailing in the world’s longest river, you can learn more about Egypt and its people. Exploring the largest Arab country in the world on a luxury yacht is a very relaxing experience.

The Nile is about 6650 kilometres long; you can spend weeks sailing there. However, the locals also offer one-day boat trips for tourists.



Sailing around Zanzibar



Travellers don’t exaggerate when calling Zanzibar a paradise. There you will find vast coral reefs, seafood, and long stretches of sandy beaches. Zanzibar has ideal holiday weather all through the year. All these things make sailing around Zanzibar an unforgettable experience.



More than that, you will have a unique chance to see whales and dolphins in their habitat. Once you are ashore, you can go on a spice tour, enjoy the real Zanzibar Taarab music, and explore local cultural mix.



Sailing in Kenya



There are a lot of reasons why you should go to Kenya at least once in your life. It’s so special that even Prince William couldn’t think of another place to propose to Kate Middleton! The Republic of Kenya is a mecca of the great wildebeest migration in the world, and it’s a perfect destination for safari first-timers. Sailing in Kenya is also a lot of fun. The locals organize tours that include scuba-diving, windsurfing, and fishing. So, take your friends, it’s time to explore the northern coast of Kenya!



Sailing around Madagascar



Madagascar still doesn’t have a lot of attention from tourists. This fact makes the island the world’s best place to visit. Getting to Madagascar is a real challenge, but you will not have a problem if you go there on a private yacht. It’s a spectacular and unspoiled place with diverse wildlife (you’ve probably heard of ridiculously cute lemurs from Madagascar). Sailing around the island is just pure pleasure.

The bottom line



It’s enough of expensive hotels in overcrowded European cities. If you truly want to experience something new, go sailing in Africa! There you can find a lot of destinations that will not leave you indifferent. The list of the best destinations for sailing in Africa includes Seychelles, Kenya, Egypt, Zanzibar, and Madagascar. You will be able to try the best seafood, see the long stretches of sandy beaches and wildlife from another perspective, go fishing and snorkelling. Give yourself a chance to live life to the fullest.

About Author: I am a travel blogger from Minnesota. I have traveled to almost 50 countries. Also, I have experience of two years living and working in Europe and I have volunteered in Tanzania for a few months. Currently, I’m working on the book about tips for backpacker travelers around the world.