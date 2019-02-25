London-Based TheNetWorkOne Joins The 2019 Nedbank IMC Conference As Sponsor And Partner

The debate over independent agency versus global holding company network rages on in the communications world. However, one company is challenging the concept of bigger is better by creating the largest global network of independent agencies worldwide. London-based thenetworkone, advocates for independent agencies and the benefits that go along with working with owner-managed, less cumbersome creative businesses of all kinds.

Paul Squirrell, Director of thenetworkone, likens their business model to that of Uber or Airbnb. “These companies don’t own the individual cars or guest houses in their network but simply bring clients together with businesses in a global network of need versus service. This is what we do at thenetworkone, we put clients in touch with agencies of all disciplines in different parts of the world depending on needs. We create bespoke global networks on-demand,” says Paul.

thenetworkone has accredited 1200 independent agencies across 109 countries globally. “We all know that the beauty of working with an independent agency is that you get the benefit of working with a company that has an innate culture and vision that has been cultivated from the ground up. There’s often little hierarchy and no-one is being dictated to by a leadership team in New York, London or Paris; everyone is working toward a common purpose. Sure, our service isn’t necessarily cheaper but it can certainly yield a more effective, faster and hands-on approach that many clients are yearning for,” he adds.

The 2019 Nedbank IMC Conference is proud to announce that thenetworkone team are on board as one of the sponsors of this year’s conference, taking place on 14 March 2019 at Fox Junction in Newtown. “This year’s theme of stripping back marketing to its roots really spoke to us. We believe in working with the best independent agencies who thrive on that grass roots approach. In an increasingly globalised world, many international businesses are looking to work with agencies who can create great work that resonates locally as well as delivers against global objectives. They want a good local team of specialists who live and breathe the market they are wanting to tap into,” he acknowledges.

thenetworkone not only focusses on putting clients in touch with agencies but also helps independent agencies find partners that have expertise or skills that they need. “Networking is what we focus on, putting people in touch with each other in order to yield the best result. We strongly believe in a sense of community, focussing on cultivating a spirit of working together and expanding views as we go along” adds Paul. Networking events as well as training events are big on their yearly agenda for their members as well as exciting programmes like staff exchanges.

Paul hopes that by being a part of the exciting conference, he will be able to meet new independents and marketing clients. “I don’t think that African agencies get nearly enough exposure on the global stage that they should. I want to raise visibility for thenetworkone as well as the partnership with the 2019 Nedbank IMC Conference and be able to take back information I learn on the day and say this is the exciting stuff happening in SA at the moment,” he ends.

IMC CEO, Dale Hefer, has a long-standing relationship with thenetworkone which started when she was an enthusiastic member while running her independent agency, Chillibush. “I have always been a thenetworkone fan and I am delighted they are part of the conference,” she adds.

For more information on how to register now for our Early Bird or to apply for one of R70 000 worth of bursaries, brought to you in partnership with MSE Education Holding, visit our website: www.imcconference.com.

The IMC is proudly presented in association with MASA; CPD points to Designated Marketers based on proof of attendance. With thanks to our Travel Partner Kulula.com.