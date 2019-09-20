Listen to ‘My Love’ By Chocolate Soul

My Love is a New Age Afro Pop/EDM song which has similarities to music made by Dj Snake, The Chainsmokers and Kygo. The aspect of the song which makes it stand out is the vocal made up of English, Sesotho, isiZulu and isiXhosa lyrics.

The song is at an easy 100 Beats per Minute. It has a typical house music drum rhythm. The song is driven by an Electro-house Big Room bass. This bass is what gives the song its EDM feel. This will catch the progressive house listener’s ear.

The melody of the song comes from a synthetic instrument that has a ‘dreamy’ future pop feel. This is the most prominent aspect of the song. The melody in this song has euphoric and nostalgic elements similar to Progressive House Music.

The vocals are delivered in Sesotho, isiZulu, Swahili and isiXhosa layered with the Autotune Effect similar to songs by Daft Punk, T-Pain, Cher, Future, and Lil Wayne. The song is about how a love for someone makes Chocolate Soul’s heart beat like loud footsteps, “witches”, are believed to, make in Sesotho Folklore exprerssions.

Like typical New Age Pop/EDM songs this song has an aesthetic ‘Drop’ made up of a synthetic whistle. A drop in popular music, especially electronic dance music styles, is a point in a music track where a switch of rhythm or bass line occurs and usually follows a recognizable build section and break. Enjoy this amazing song!



Chocolate Soul is an EDM Afro-Pop Musician from Lesotho. He initially explored multiple genres in the early stages of his career but is currently making a South African Afro-Pop sound inspired by the late 80s and early 90s Afro-Pop and House Music. Chocolate Soul’s current sound is inspired by songs like Paul Ndlovu’s Tsakane, Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse’s Burn Out, Tsepo Tshola’s Shine Your Light, Robin S’s Show me love and Sheena’s Let the Beat Hit ‘Em. At the same time his sound is very current and will resonate with New Age Pop and House Music listeners, with a sound similar to that of Dj Snake, Major Laser and Kygo but with a strong African Music presence.



Chocolate Soul uses Sesotho and a bit of English as the delivery language in his vocals. His vocals carry the Autotune Effect popularized by artists such as Daft Punk,

Cher, T-Pain, and Kanye West to name a few. But Autotune is not the only voice effect you will find on Chocolate Soul’s music, you will find The Talkbox which was made popular in the late 80s and early 90s by bands such as Zapp and Roger. It is used on songs like California Love by Tupac Shakur, 24K Magic by Bruno Mars and The Weekend ft. Daft Punk’s I Feel It Coming. Although Chocolate Soul’s delivery cannot be called “Rap”, it contains a small element of New Age Hip hop’s sung rap delivery.



In 2008 Chocolate Soul’s House song Cafe’ of Chocolate was featured on a compilation mixed by DJ Christos and Static Plastic entitled Afrodesia.

In 2012 one of Chocolate Soul’s Hip-hop singles was featured on TTP Presents Hip-hop sessions Vol. 2 distributed and marketed by Universal Music Group South Africa.



In 2012 Chocolate Soul came in second at the Lesotho Vodcom Superstars Hip hop competition. In the same year Chocolate Soul performed along side Khuli Chana, Dr Malinga, K.O. of Cashtime, and Black Motion at the Vodacom Summer Feva Concert. Apart from being a musician Chocolate Soul is also an event host. Chocolate Soul has hosted the Lesotho National AIDS Commission Benefit Concert, The Standard Bank Lesotho Tourism Festival popularly known as LETOFE and the LETOFE Wrap Up Party. Due to Chocolate Soul’s energetic persona he is able to effectively MC a concert, wedding, birthday party and an award ceremony to name a few.