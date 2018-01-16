Let’s Go to Namibia

Places of Interest

Fish River Canyon

When in Namibia, it is a must to visit Africa’s largest canyon and one of the largest in the world, the Fish River Canyon. It is located in the eastern Namib Desert, and is 100 miles (161 kilometres) in length. It was initially a fracture in the earth’s crust and was further eroded by the Fish River millions of years ago. The best way to experience the canyon is via a hike, which can only be undertaken during the winter season. The 5-day trail covers 53 miles (86 kilometres), and on the hike, you experience the beauty of the cliffs and rock-strewn plains. The end of the hike is reached at Ais-Ais at a hot spring resort where you can soak in therapeutic hot water after completing the trail.

Etosha National Park

A must-experience place of interest is the Etosha National Park, also known as the great white place of dry water. The park features a beautiful landscape of saline desert, as well as savannah and scrubby woodlands, which attracts a diversity of animals and bird life. The park has three campsites where you can stay, namely Okaukuejo, Namutoni, and Halali.

The Namib Naukluft Park

One of Namibia’s prime places of interest is the Namib Naukluft Park, which is an ecologically-protected area that covers 49,800 km² at the Atlantic Coast. Here, you will experience the high dunes and beautiful scenery of the Namib Desert, as well as the Naukluft Mountains, as well as Sandwich Harbour, which is a lagoon that is home to over 200,000 birds, including pelicans and flamingos. Sossusvlei and Sesriem are also the main attractions of the park, with Sossusvlei being a salt-clay pan surrounded by dunes, and Sesriem being a deep canyon that was dug out by the Tsauchab River.

Swakopmund and Kolmanskop

For a taste of German history in Namibia, a visit to Swakopmund and Kolmanskop is a must. Swakopmund is a coastal city, which makes it the ideal getaway for a long weekend. Here, you can get a taste of German colonial culture through various buildings and monuments, including the Hohenzollem Building, the WWII memorial, the Marine memorial, and Princess Rupprecht House, which was originally a military hospital. Kolmanskop is a famous ghost town located a few miles from Luderitz. Here, you can go on a guided tour of the city that was once a bustling diamond town, but soon succumbed to the harsh climate of the Namib Desert.

Namibia Culture and Cuisine

Namibia has a mix of languages, and those that are widely spoken include English and Oshiwambo, which is the language of the country’s largest ethnic group, the Ovambo. Windhoek is a lively city with lots of restaurants, art galleries, museums, and many places of interest to choose from.

When visiting Namibia, it is a must to feast on potjiekos, a meat-based or chicken-based dish with vegetables that is cooked in a large, black, three-legged cast iron pot over an open fire. This traditional meal is a shared delicacy with the Afrikaans communities of South Africa. Also a shared delicacy with neighboring South Africa is biltong, which is dried meat (anything from beef to game meat) that is marinated and spiced before being hung to dry for at least 21 days. It is usually eaten as a snack. Local street food to try is katana, which is small pieces of meat served with peppers, onion, chilies, and sauces.