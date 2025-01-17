Lakurawa Unleashes Terror on Nigeria-Niger Border

Lakurawa, a new armed group operating along the Nigeria-Niger border, has intensified attacks on remote villages, exacerbating instability in the region. The group, initially formed by herdsmen hired to combat banditry, evolved into an organized militia, now targeting the same communities they were created to defend. Lakurawa has killed dozens of people and provides monetary incentives to gain local support and recruits. While the Nigerian authorities have no idea of its ideologies, members of the communities that Lakurawa has attacked say it promotes a radical version of Islam. The group already holds territory in several villages, where it imposes taxes on cattle. Strained relations between Nigeria and Niger following Niger’s 2023 coup have hindered joint military responses, enabling Lakurawa to regroup and expand. Allegations from Niger’s military government accusing Nigeria of sponsoring Lakurawa have further complicated regional efforts to counter the group’s growing influence.

Source: Aljazeera