Lagos Invites Investors for 4,000 MW Gas-fired Plants

Nigeria’s commercial hub has invited bids for the construction of four gas-fired power plants capable of producing up to 4,000 megawatts (MW), aiming to address the persistent power shortages caused by the country’s ailing power infrastructure. With a population of over 20 million, Lagos currently needs 6,000 MW. However, it receives about 2,000 MW from the national grid. Consequently, the government has designated four hubs for power stations under the Clean Lagos Electricity Market initiative, with each expected to produce at least 500 MW. This initiative follows a recent policy shift allowing Nigerian states to generate and distribute their own power – a privilege that was the exclusive right of the federal government. The companies behind successful bids will need to secure financing under a power purchase agreement with the state.



SOURCE: REUTERS