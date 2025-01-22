Kenya Sends Additional Officers to Haiti Amid Rising Violence

Kenya has deployed 217 additional police officers to Haiti as part of a multinational force tackling gang violence, bringing its total contribution to over 600 officers. Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen confirmed the deployment, praising the mission’s progress in reducing violence. Over the past few years, gang violence has displaced over 700,000 people in Haiti, forcing many into unsanitary shelters after gunmen destroyed their homes. The violence also resulted in the death of over 5,600 people in 2024, marking a 20% increase from 2023. Beyond that, gang activities also resulted in 2,200 injuries and 1,500 kidnappings. To assist Haiti in stabilizing the situation, Kenya’s President William Ruto has pledged to send 1,000 troops in support of the United Nations-backed initiative.

Source: VOA