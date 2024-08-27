Kenya Joins Peacekeeping Mission in Eastern Congo

Kenya’s military has deployed troops to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) as part of the United Nations peacekeeping mission, Monusco, aimed at stabilizing the conflict-ridden eastern regions. The first batch of the fourth contingent of the Kenya Quick Reaction Force (KENQRF 4) was flagged off from Nairobi on Saturday. The troops will join ongoing efforts to protect civilians, disarm armed groups, and support humanitarian initiatives in the DRC. According to Stephen Kapkory, the base commander of Embakasi Air Base, the deployed troops are professional, prepared, and committed to maintaining Kenya’s strong peacekeeping legacy. The deployment underscores Kenya’s continued dedication to regional and global security, having previously contributed to peacekeeping missions in countries like Somalia, South Sudan, and Liberia.

SOURCE: EAST AFRICAN

