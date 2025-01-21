Kenya Demands Social Media Companies Establish Local Offices

Kenya’s Ministry of Interior has announced a mandate requiring social media companies to establish physical offices in the country, signaling stricter regulation. According to the ministry, the decision follows a meeting with telecommunications and social media stakeholders to address social media misuse, including hate speech and incitement to violence. The move comes months after nationwide protests against the 2024 Finance Bill, during which platforms like TikTok and X amplified public dissent, including demonstrations. The protests, which saw hashtags like #RejectTheFinanceBill2024 gain over 4 million impressions, highlighted social media’s role in mobilization. Kenya has a reputation for being one of the few African countries where citizens can use social media without restriction. However, recent developments, including the alleged abduction of over 80 government critics, have put this reputation under scrutiny.

Source: Techcabal