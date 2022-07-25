Today Kenchic Ltd Managing Director, Jim Tozer spoke at the Africa Food Safety and Quality summit. Food safety challenges affect Africa’s food security and consumer health negatively – making the continent one of the most vulnerable to trade restrictions, illnesses and death and loss of economic and social potential.
The Africa Food Safety Summit in partnership with the African Development Bank (AfDB) is Africa’s premier and largest international food safety, quality management and conformity conference and exhibition. The Summit brought together regional and global experts and stakeholders to share the latest trends in science and technology; regulations, standards and compliance; operations and sustainable adoption of food safety practices and technologies in the entire agriculture and food value chain in Africa.
MD of Kenchic, East Africa’s Largest poultry producer, Jim Tozer was speaking at the event on the emerging food safety & quality concerns in the food, beverage & animal feed industry in Africa & their solutions. In the session, Jim Tozer and other speakers; Dr Victor Yamo, Humane & Sustainable Agriculture Campaign Manager, World Animal Protection and Matlou Setati – Executive, Food Safety, Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA) highlighted some of the opportunities and challenges in dealing with these emerging issues in the food value chain and how African countries can prepare to mitigate their impacts on consumer health and businesses.
Speaking on food safety and quality standards in the region Mr. Jim Tozer remarked, “The standards are there, but they are not imposed in a fair and consistent way. For this to be achieved, a level playing field must be achieved, which means all producers must be held to the same standards,” … “The future for Kenchic is to remain to be at the forefront of food production standards, which means we will also assist and work in frameworks to develop sustainable processes with the government and like-minded companies. The future of food safety and culture is bright as long as consumers to producers play their role in ensuring we aim for best,” he continued.
Africa is not immune to some of the emerging food safety, quality and compliance issues. From issues related to Covid-19 pandemic, new pathogens, animal welfare issues, antimicrobial resistance, Africa is at the center of it all. Food producers, government, retailers and consumers need to work together to ensure and implement standards and the safety of food systems.