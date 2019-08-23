Julius Malema Call For The Collapsing Of Borders In Africa

Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema has again called for the collapsing of borders in Africa. Malema was speaking at the party’s sixth birthday anniversary celebrations in Mpumalanga.
