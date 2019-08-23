Julius Malema Call For The Collapsing Of Borders In Africa

Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema has again called for the collapsing of borders in Africa. Malema was speaking at the party’s sixth birthday anniversary celebrations in Mpumalanga.

Nelly Gachanja
Nelly Gachanja
Nelly is a digital marketing professional responsible for managing Africa.com’s social media platforms. During her leisure time, Nelly loves cooking and working on her Kenyan food blog Talkingtonelly.com. She also enjoys catching up with current affairs, updating her African music collection, watching movies, traveling, and spending time with family.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR