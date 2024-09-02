Join Bill Gates at NutriVision for a Vibrant Dialogue on Nutrition and Innovation in Africa! Streamed LIVE at Africa.com

Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will join forces with young leaders, nutrition experts, and advocates in an exciting live-streamed event hosted by Africa.com. The event, NutriVision: A Pan-African Youth Dialogue on Nutrition, will feature Mr. Gates sharing insights alongside influential figures, including the talented musician Jon Batiste, following their inspiring discussions with Africans tackling some of the continent’s most critical development challenges.

Mr. Gates, along with nutrition experts, will engage in a live dialogue, emphasizing the urgent need to address the alarming decline in nutrition funding—a trend that threatens to worsen global health challenges. The discussion will spotlight the latest advancements in nutritional science, innovative tools, and strategies to combat malnutrition in Africa, while showcasing how local and regional efforts are pioneering solutions to nutritional deficiencies.

Africa.com will live stream the event to a virtual audience hosted by Teresa Clarke, Chair of Africa.com.

Don’t miss this opportunity to exchange ideas, spark action, and collaborate on transformative solutions that will shape Africa’s future.

The event will take place on Tuesday, September 3rd, from 3:30 PM to 5:00 PM West Africa Time. Register here to join virtually: NutriVision – Online.africa.com