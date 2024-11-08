JETOUR Organized the First Global Media and User Representatives’ Visit to Fuzhou Intelligent Factory

As JETOUR AUTO (www.JETOURGlobal.com) continues expanding globally, intelligent manufacturing has forged its world-class quality and performance. Proud of its “Dark Factory”, JETOUR recently invited 300 international journalists and car owners to Fuzhou, offering them a visit knowing how world-class manufacturing enables the production of intelligent, advanced and digitized vehicles for global customers.

Fuzhou Factory, the backbone of JETOUR’s global manufacturing excellence

As an emerging force in global auto industry, JETOUR operates the intelligent manufacturing platform and quality control system. Serving as core pillars of JETOUR AUTO manufacturing, the Fuzhou Factory has a complete vehicle manufacturing process, including stamping, welding, painting and assembly. With an annual capacity of 200,000 units, the factory plans to double its output to 400,000 units per year after expansion in Phase II.

In the welding workshop, all welding points are performed automatically by robots. As the production process is fully automated, the “Dark Factory” can make cars seamlessly.

Fuzhou Factory is equipped with an advanced manufacturing system, which not only assures a manufacturing pace of 100 seconds per car on average but meets the demand for flexible manufacturing of multi-model production, namely, four models on two platforms, enabling JETOUR Fuzhou to shift focus based on changes in customer demand.

JETOUR has been implementing an advanced material management system as well, with autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and automatic guided vehicles (AGVs) efficiently managing daily logistics in the factory. The AMRs intelligently drive along preset paths to transport parts, improving production efficiency on a daily basis.

In the paint shop, programmed robots complete 18 tasks per hour, averaging 200 seconds per car, reaching 10,000 units per month. This high-quality painting process prioritizes energy efficiency, automation, high quality and intelligence.

The final assembly line supports flexible production from different platforms, including new energy models. Currently, this line includes unmanned tire assembly and CNC robot bonding technology for windshield installation, significantly improving sealant precision for rain proofing and noise reduction.

Finally, by leveraging big data and AI, JETOUR Fuzhou processes a “smart brain” that monitors efficient quality control in all aspects. Through a “0+3″manufacturing approach, JETOUR pursues “Zero Defects” in products, 100% error-proof assembly, 100% qualified vehicle inspection, and 100% traceability of quality information.

More hot sellers to roll off the Fuzhou factory production line

Beside the JETOUR T2, JETOUR Fuzhou factory will soon produce more models, including A0-class SUVs, A+-class SUVs and A-class sedans in the future.

JETOUR Fuzhou is currently in full production of the JETOUR T2, which was officially launched in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in January 2024. Since then, the light off-road SUV has quickly become a hot seller and topped the sales charts in the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The car, known as “Traveler” in China, has been a hot seller since its launch. In December 2023, a total of 13,224 units was sold, surpassing 10,000 units for two consecutive months. In its first year on the market, the cumulative unit sales have exceeded 200,000 units, being the best-seller in the light off-road SUV segment in China.

In the age of electrification, JETOUR will accelerate the launch of new energy products. In Chinese market, JETOUR has launched the new energy product series. JETOUR’s T1 i-DM, was also officially launched in October 2024 and is also manufactured at JETOUR Fuzhou factory.

In the next two years, JETOUR will introduce eight new products, covering the urban SUV series, the off-road SUV series, and the pickup series. Starting from 2024, JETOUR will progressively introduce hybrid products into international markets and strive to become the leading brand in the hybrid electric off-road SUV segment. By 2030, JETOUR plans to build 19 KD factories overseas, so as to meet the demand for more than 80 markets around the world.

To support such rapid market development, JETOUR will focus on intelligent manufacturing and fully utilize its quality genes for robust products and brand enhancement. JETOUR’s goal is to deliver a user-centric and intelligent experience to customers around the world.

