Japan-Togo Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

On August 23, commencing at 5:10 p.m. for approximately 20 minutes, Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a meeting with Professor Robert Dussey, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and Togolese Abroad of the Republic of Togo who is visiting Japan to participate in the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting. The overview of the meeting is as follows.

At the outset, Minister Kamikawa paid tribute to Togo’s contribution to peace and stability in West Africa through active mediation between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the three states of the Sahel Alliance. In addition, Minister Kamikawa appreciated Minister Dussey’s lecture on “Dispute Mediation and Peacebuilding in the Sahel Region” at Sophia University on August 22, noting that it was an outstanding initiative that contributes to deepening understanding of Africa in Japan.

Minister Kamikawa conveyed to Minister Dussey that Japan would like to provide cooperation for Togo, which serves as a logistics and transportation hub in the West African region, and contribute to strengthening regional connectivity. In response, Minister Dussey expressed gratitude for Japan’s support and expectations for Japanese companies to expand into Togo as a regional hub.

The two ministers confirmed the further deepening of Japan-Togo relations toward TICAD 9 next year.

