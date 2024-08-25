Japan-South Sudan Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

On August 24, commencing at 10:45 a.m. for approximately 20 minutes, Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a meeting with H.E. Mr. Ramadan Mohammed Abdallah Goc, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Republic of South Sudan who is visiting Japan to attend the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting. The overview is as follows.

At the outset, Minister Kamikawa stated that Japan emphasizes the stability of South Sudan for the peace and stability of the Horn of Africa, and has extended support to the country since its independence. Minister Kamikawa also conveyed that Japan decided to provide food assistance to contribute to the response to the serious food crisis in the country. Furthermore, Minister Kamikawa stated that she would like to support the country’s efforts, as an escort runner of South Sudan since its independence. In response, Minister Goc expressed his gratitude for Japan’s support to South Sudan to date, and his expectation for further strengthening bilateral relations, including through Japanese companies’ operation in South Sudan .

Minister Kamikawa stated that Japan attaches importance to the implementation of elections as the consolidation of democracy, and that Japan expects the implementation of peaceful elections based on a schedule agreeable to the parties through sufficient discussions. Minister Goc stated that the Government of South Sudan will continue to make efforts for the early implementation of elections and expressed his gratitude for Japan’s cooperation.

The two ministers confirmed that Japan-South Sudan relations will be further developed towards TICAD 9 in the coming year.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.