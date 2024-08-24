Japan-Senegal Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

On August 23, commencing at 3:05 p.m. for approximately 20 minutes, Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a meeting with H.E. Ms. Yassine Fall, Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Senegal who is visiting Japan to participate in the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting. The overview of the meeting is as follows.

At the outset, Minister Kamikawa stated that Japan and Senegal share fundamental values and principles, such as democracy and the rule of law, and that Japan would like to deepen its relationship as strategically important partners with Senegal, where the democratic transition of power has taken root and which serves as a stabilizing force in the region. In response, Minister Fall expressed gratitude for Japan’s cooperation so far and an intention to strengthen bilateral relations, starting with cooperation in the economic field including further expansion of the private sector, and taking advantage of Osaka-Kansai Expo next year.

The two ministers welcomed advances in cooperation for decarbonization, including the holding of the first meeting of the Joint Committee of the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM), between Japan and Senegal. In addition, the two ministers confirmed the strengthening of the bilateral cooperative relationship in wide-ranging areas of people-to-people exchanges, including culture and sports.

The two ministers confirmed the further deepening of Japan-Senegal relations toward TICAD 9 next year.

The two ministers also exchanged views on cooperation in the international arena, including Security Council reform, North Korea, including the abductions issue.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.