Ivory Coast’s Ouattara Indicates Interest in 2025 Presidential Race

President Alassane Ouattara has hinted at a potential bid for a fourth term as Ivory Coast’s president, stating his readiness to continue serving the nation. Speaking to the diplomatic corps in Abidjan, Ouattara cited his good health and dedication as reasons for considering another term. However, he emphasized that his party has not officially chosen a candidate for the upcoming presidential election. In September, his party voiced support for his potential candidacy, though no formal nomination has occurred. Re-elected for a controversial third term in 2020, the 83-year-old leader had previously expressed a desire to step down, contingent on rivals exiting politics as well. The election, slated for October 2025, could reignite debates over term limits and political continuity in Ivory Coast.

Source: Bloomberg