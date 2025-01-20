Ivory Coast’s Economic Hub Abidjan Turns Into Vibrant Graffiti Gallery

Abidjan’s Plateau district is undergoing a vibrant transformation, with graffiti murals now brightening the city’s urban canvas. Once met with disdain and legal risk, graffiti is increasingly embraced, with murals gracing major hotels and thoroughfares. The inaugural “Ivory Graff Graffiti Festival” in November featured 40 national and international artists, who turned bland walls into stunning 300-meter-long works of art. Organizers like Benjamin Le Lieve are proud of the initiative’s success, as locals express admiration for the new visual landscape. South African artist Dbongz Mahlathi emphasized that the art is for the people, enhancing Abidjan’s cultural and urban identity.

Source: Reuters