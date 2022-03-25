Key Economic Trends And Topics Will Be Discussed During The African Tourism Investment Summit On The 11th And 12th April In Cape Town To Bolster Investment In The Continent
ITIC (International Tourism Investment Conference), in partnership with World Travel Market Africa, will hold a cutting-edge Summit on ‘Investing in Africa’s future tourism growth and prosperity’ from the 11th to the 13th April 2022.
This event will be staged in a hybrid model (in-person and virtual) at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in South Africa, with the objective of supporting global but also regional investors in being the first movers to seize the new emerging opportunities of the recovering tourism industry of the African continent.
Chairman of ITIC and former Secretary-General of UNWTO Dr Taleb Rifai said, “During the pandemic, intra-African travel has been key for its survival. Investing in Travel and Tourism goes beyond its significant economic contribution. Investing in tourism, to me, is not just an extremely wise and correct business proposition; it is investing in the future of the planet, in the future of mankind, and after all, we all come out of Africa. Tourism is a force for good as well as peace.”
Several critical topics will be covered by authoritative voices of the African tourism industry, namely Tourism Ministers Hon. Philda Kereng of Botswana, Hon. Najib Balala of Kenya, Hon. Moses M Vilakati of Eswatini, Hon. Memunatu Pratt of Sierra Leone, Hon. Edmund Bartlett of Jamaica, Hon. David Maynier, Minister of Economic Development & Opportunities, Ministry of Finance and Economic Opportunities, Western Cape Government, just to name a few. Key tourism and financial services stakeholders will participate actively in the summit to boost investment and rebuild the future of Africa’s tourism industry.
“ITIC creates the conducive platform that enables investors and project owners or developers to connect and come up with mutually beneficial achievements that integrate the concerns of the different parties with respect to the preservation of the environment and cultural heritage as well as social inclusion and a fair return on investment”, points out ITIC’s Group CEO, Ibrahim Ayoub.
Moreover, one of the key differentiating elements this year will be the focus on regional cross-border investments. “We have already engaged in negotiations with financial institutions so that they can act as enablers of tourism projects that will benefit the people of Africa at large”, adds the Group CEO of ITIC.
“The African continent is brimming with opportunities, new ideas and innovative projects. Africa Travel Week is proud and excited to bring together project owners, developers, and investors to help make these projects a reality. We look forward to hosting key professionals in the private and public sector, who will highlight investment trends, industry challenges, and opportunities for our beautiful continent,” says Martin Hiller, Creative + Content Director: Travel, Tourism and Creative Industries at RX Africa.
On the 13th of April, B2B meetings between project owners or developers and the ITIC Team will be scheduled. The Investment team invites tourism projects owners or developers in quest of investment to submit their projects so that our team can screen them in the Deal Room it has set up at WTM. ITIC team will provide actionable advice in view of attendees striking mutually beneficial agreements and channelling investments into their projects.
Click this link to register your attendance at the Africa Tourism Investment Summit.