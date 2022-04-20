Do you want to take your career to a new level and uncover your leadership potential? Then join us for the Access MBA online event in South Africa on 26 April.
Access MBA educates, matches, and connects prospective MBA applicants with accredited and top-ranked business schools from around the globe. At this online event you will have the ideal opportunity to learn more about the world’s most recognized business degrees.
Speak with admissions directors of leading international business schools: HEC Paris, IE Business Schools, Hult International Business School, Bentley University, American University, Queens University, ESSEC Business School, Jack Welch Management Institute, and many more.
Did you know that:
- HEC Paris has a network of over 60000 alumni in 132 countries
- IE Business School ranks 5th in Top P&Q International MBA programmes of the decade
- Hult Business School’s students receive 91% salary increase 3 months after graduation
3 ways Access MBA helps you on your professional journey:
- One-to-one meetings, GMAT workshops, and more
At Access MBA you are an active co-creator of the event. Benefit from the many engaging formats – one-to-one meetings with business schools, interactive workshops on GMAT preparation, insightful presentations, and lively discussions with Q&As. Plan your questions now so you can get all the details about the best MBA programmes from around the world.
- Personalised experience
Choosing an MBA or Executive MBA is a different process/experience for everyone. At the online event you will have a personal MBA consultant to guide you to the programmes that best fit your background and expectations. Then, talk one-to-one with representatives from the schools that match your preferences.
- Scholarship of USD 1,000 for your business studies
At the end of each season, Access MBA awards one prospective student a scholarship of USD 1,000 to help them finance their business studies. There will be also a raffle an online course by GMAT Prep provider Manhattan Review. For a chance to win the prizes, sign up now for free and make the most of the event.
Start your career transformation by joining us on 26 April: https://www.accessmba.com/link/KWh