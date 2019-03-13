Islamic Finance Executive Program To Be Held In Jeddah

The fifth International Executive Program in Islamic Finance is to be organized jointly by the Islamic Research and Training Institute (IRTI), Saudi-Spanish Center for Islamic Economics and Finance (SCIEF), IE Business School, Madrid, and the Islamic Economics Institute of King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah.

The 4-day program, scheduled to be held in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from 29 April to 2 May 2019, is designed for executives interested in gaining knowledge and developing contacts in the Islamic Finance sector. The program aims to enable participants to understand the key principles and tools of Islamic Finance that are key to the sector.

The program provides a forum to analyze, discuss, and learn Islamic Finance first-hand, through academic sessions and round tables with experts, company visits, and networking opportunities in Jeddah, the principal gateway to the holy city of Makka. Participants will also attend sessions covering the fundamental principles, key concepts, and modes of Islamic Finance, as well the importance of ethics in business.

Prospective participants include CEOs, managing directors, general managers, strategy directors, chief representatives, country heads, functional directors, and international business development managers who would be interested in entering or further developing their engagement with the Islamic Finance sector.

More details on the program and how to apply are available on IRTI website: www.irti.org.



About IRTI:

The Islamic Research and Training Institute (IRTI) is a Member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group responsible for knowledge creation and dissemination in Islamic Economics and Finance, and fostering the use of Islamic Finance to contribute to the sustainable development of IsDB member countries. More information about IRTI is available on www.irti.org. For enquiries about IRTI, please contact Habeeb Idris Pindiga (hpindiga@isdb.org).

