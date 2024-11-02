The rapid expansion of its satellite internet service across Africa over the past two years has elicited mixed reactions. With speeds significantly surpassing those of fixed broadband providers, an increasing number of consumers and businesses on the continent are eager to adopt the service. However, telecommunications companies (telcos) and internet service providers who have invested heavily in local network infrastructure are apprehensive about Starlink and the formidable competition it represents.
Is Starlink Africa’s Friend or Foe?
