Skip to content

Is Starlink Africa’s Friend or Foe?

The rapid expansion of its satellite internet service across Africa over the past two years has elicited mixed reactions. With speeds significantly surpassing those of fixed broadband providers, an increasing number of consumers and businesses on the continent are eager to adopt the service. However, telecommunications companies (telcos) and internet service providers who have invested heavily in local network infrastructure are apprehensive about Starlink and the formidable competition it represents.

AFRICAN BUSINESS

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.