Interpol and Authorities in some African Countries Collaborate to Seize Stolen Vehicles that Slip through American Ports

Stolen vehicles from the U.S. are increasingly being smuggled to West Africa, the Caribbean, and other regions due to rising global demand and enforcement challenges. At the Port of Baltimore, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) uncovers stolen cars daily, often hidden in shipping containers. Advanced X-ray technology aids inspections, but limited resources hinder thorough monitoring. Criminals exploit fake VINs and delayed theft reports to facilitate exports. This illegal trade fuels transnational crime, including human trafficking and terrorism, while endangering buyers with unsafe vehicles. Collaborative efforts, though uneven, are critical to curbing this growing issue.

Source: VOA

