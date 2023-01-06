South Africa’s business environment is and has always been a complex place during and after apartheid era. It takes passion, energy, uniqueness, consistency and a smart vision to make impact. In 2003, 20 years ago, an initiative to empower black business people called Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) policy was officially re-launched and adopted after its first introduction in 1994, the year of South Africa’s independence. The idea of this initiative was to advance the economic transformation and facilitate broader participation in the economy by black people.

After independence in 1994, more black businesses started emerging in the early 2000s and today we would like to look into some of the most inspiring black South African entrepreneurs who helped to shape post-apartheid commerce environment.

Richard Maponya

Entrepreneur Richard Maponya built the first modern shopping mall for middle-class shoppers in South Africa’s most popular suburb, Soweto in 2007. The mall was officially opened by Nelson Mandela and bore Maponya’s name. Richard Maponya was born in Spitzkop farm outside Tzaneen and is a former teacher.

Patrice Motsepe

This list will not be complete without the first black African to enter the Forbes billionaires list, the richest black South African, Patrice Motsepe. Forbes first listed him a billionaire in 2008, becoming the first black South African billionaire. Motsepe’s significant career began in 1994 when he joined Bowman Gilfillan law firm, where he became the first black partner. He then moved into the mining industry and founded Future Mining and never stopped from then growing to becoming the most successful product of the Black Economic Empowerment programme launched by the South African government in various forms since 1994.

Anna Phosa

Anna Phosa is one of Africa’s most successful pig farmers. She is referred to as a ‘celebrity pig farmer’ and South Africa’s new age ‘agripreneurs’. She founded her company Dreamland Piggery & Abbatoir in 2004 in Soweto with just $100 from her personal savings and 4 pigs. To date, her business produces between 100 – 300 pigs per week.

Desmond Mabuza

Desmond Mabuza broke new ground in 2001 when became the first black restaurateur to own a dining restaurant business. Desmond was born in Soweto where he grew up. During the Apartheid era he started a small civil engineering firm which he abandoned to invest into establishing a dining restaurant for the elite in Gauteng called Signature Restaurant. Today his brand is one of the top restaurants in South Africa and has an outlet in Nigeria.

Senzo Tsabedze

Senzo Tsabedze is one of the key post-apartheid corporate pioneers. He became the first black South African to establish a fleet management company Afrirent Fleet Pty Ltd, which started with just 2 trucks in 2003 and is now one of the top fleet companies in Southern Africa. He launched Afrirent Holdings in 2017 which houses various investment divisions in different sectors. Afrirent Holdings’ companies are involved in Energy Management, Fleet Management, Tourism and Leisure, Trailer Repair and Refurbishment, Private Equity, Transport & Logistics, Private Public Partnerships, Property and Retail Development.

Sipho Nkosi

Sipho Nkosi is one of the most influential and highly respected corporate executives in South Africa. He sits on the boards of several leading companies in the country. The former President of the Chamber of Mines of South Africa is also the Chairman of the Sasol board. Sipho is an established academic who holds several degrees and is estimated to be worth close to R2 billion

Judy Dlamini

Listed among Africa’s 50 most powerful women by Forbes Magazine in 2020, Judy Dlamini is the owner of Mbekani Group and the current Chancellor of Wits University. She was chairperson of the board of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings. She was the longest serving chairperson from 2007 until December 2015. She one of South Africa’s richest women with a net worth estimated at around R124 million.

Phuthuma Nhleko

Phuthuma Nhleko is former Chief Executive Officer for MTN Group. He was appointed in 2002 becoming one of the first black South Africans to lead a large corporation. Because of his early impact at MTN, Nhleko is regarded as one of South Africa’s Champions of Change. Nhleko is the Chairman and one of the founding members of Worldwide African Invest and also serves as a director at Old Mutual Life.

Leonard Sowazi

Leonard Sowazi began his career in investment management in 2007. He currently sits on the boards of various South African organisations and is regarded as one of South Africa’s top and impactful investment consultants with an estimated worth close to R1 billion.

Ntsiki Biyela

She is South Africa’s first black female winemaker. Ntsiki established Aslina Wines in 2016 with the name paying tribute to her grandmother. Her premium wines are globally distributed. She has won several awards including the Wine Harvest Commemorative Event Diversity and Transformation Award in 2021, Sakura Awards in Japan and at South Africa’s Michelangelo International Wine & Spirits Awards.

Rali Mampeule

Rali Mampeule is a real estate entrepreneur who began his career in in early 2001 at Chas Everitt International Property Group. In 2004, he acquired a Chas Everitt franchise deal which made him the first black real estate executive in South African history. In 2019 he became the first South African to be appointed into the Forbes Real Estate Council.