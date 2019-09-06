Insider’s Buzz Around WEF This Week

Didn’t make it to Cape Town for WEF this week?

That’s OK – Below we will share with you some of the insider’s buzz that people in the know were talking about.

You had to be there to know this stuff…

Among the WEF delegates was Vogue cover girl Thando Hopa, a South African model, activist, and lawyer. She is the first woman with albinism to be on the cover of Vogue. While working as a prosecutor she was scouted to work as a model. Hopa aims to portray albinism in a positive way.

“I once said to a close friend that it would really be lovely to see a woman with albinism on a Vogue Cover, I would not have imagined that that woman would be me. We are the ones we have been waiting for.” – Thando Hopa

Dr. Adriana Marais, at a Mastercard sponsored WEF event, said “I endeavor to live the last years of my life on another planet, which is Mars. As a child I always imagined searching for new homes for humanity and multiple different planets were around for me to choose from.

Her company, Proudly Human, provides research and technology for “whatever planet we are living on.” She believes that within 5-10 years there will be a community of people living on the moon. According to Marais, China has established how to grow crops on the moon already in preparation for communities to move there.

Bamboo Bikes?

This got some buzz around WEF this week…

Can you think of an entrepreneurial idea that is good for the planet, improves transportation, employs unskilled youth, is very affordable for everyone, and makes people healthier? And oh, by the way, it would be really cool if the company could have a female founder, of which there are too few in the world.

Check out Ghana Bamboo Bikes, which checks all of these boxes.

And, by the way, the bikes are cool looking also!

Here’s a video about the company: