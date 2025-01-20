Innovators and Independent Publishers Making African Literature Available and Affordable 

African literature is thriving, gaining global recognition with major awards like the Nobel, Booker, and Camões prizes in 2021, a milestone hailed as “the year for African literature.” Anticipation surrounds Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s first novel in a decade, alongside rising stars like Mubanga Kalimamukwento and Damilare Kuku. Yet, challenges persist across the continent. Limited publishing industries, costly book imports, and underfunded libraries make accessing both classics and new works difficult. In Ethiopia, readers like Dawit Berhanu innovate through online book clubs despite scarce resources. Addressing these barriers is essential to sustain Africa’s literary renaissance and empower future voices.

Source: The Guardian