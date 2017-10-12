Innovative Ways to Empower African Women

For the world to be a place where all people can thrive, one of many important actions needs to take place: the eradication of gender inequality through empowering women.

According to a report by the UN, empowering women in the spheres of economics, education, human rights, and politics has significant advantages. For example, faster economic growth occurs when more women enter into the labour force and earn as much as men. When women contribute to household income and spending changes, it has many benefits for the children. Families are able to sustainably lift themselves from poverty and contribute meaningfully to their families and the economy.

By increasing women’s and girls’ education, contributions are made to higher economic growth and personal development. Studies in Sub-Saharan Africa have shown that, on average, women with secondary education have three fewer children than those with no education at all.

As a result of these benefits, as well as the importance of ensuring that the rights of women are upheld, the UN has made women empowerment an important part of sustainable development goals.

When bringing women empowerment to Africa, here are 5 innovative ways that are already being recognized as restoring dignity and creating educational and economic opportunities for women.