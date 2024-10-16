Innovating Mozambique’s Energy System Through Technical Capacity Enablement

According to a recent McKinsey report, global energy demand is projected to rise substantially, potentially increasing by up to 18% by 2050, largely driven by emerging economies, including Africa. Despite this growth, per capita energy consumption in these regions is expected to stay below that of developed markets due to ongoing energy efficiency initiatives. Additionally, technological advancements, including AI and the expansion of data centres, are anticipated to play a major role in fuelling the global increase in energy demand.

Mozambique has the largest power generation potential of all Southern African countries, with the capacity to generate 187 GW of power from coal, hydro, gas, solar, wind, and other renewable sources, according to Deloitte’s Africa Energy Outlook Report 2024. With approximately 62% of Mozambique’s population living in rural areas, the Government’s national programme “Energy for All” aims to achieve universal access and expand power generation systems by 2030.

With numerous energy megaprojects at various phases of development, there is a timely opportunity and responsibility for the public and private sectors to cooperate to ensure that the innovations and technologies being deployed are an enabler for, local jobs creation, technical capacity and knowledge development, socioeconomic growth and a positive contributor to decarbonisation and sustainable transition.

In line with this vision, dmg events and its partners ENH are delighted to announce that the ninth annual Mozambique Gas & Energy Summit & Exhibition, taking place 19-21 November 2024 at the Joaquim Chissano International Conference Centre in Maputo, will host a fully CPD-accredited Technical Seminar. Held under the theme Technical Capacity: Innovating Mozambique’s Energy System, the Seminar will serve as a crucial platform to for attendees to engage in dedicated learning and development.

Through cutting-edge sessions on the latest innovations, research findings, and industry best practices defining the energy transition, attendees can enhance their practical capabilities and intellectual capital, elevating their day-to-day job performance and advancing careers.

As one of the Technical Seminar Steering Committee Members and a technical expert with over 15 years of experience, Celestino Maússe, Snr Manager – Gas Infrastructure at Sasol, states that the Technical Seminar will “broaden perspectives on the available energy mix in Mozambique and Southern Africa. This is crucial, especially given the rising demand for energy driven by the digitisation of the economy and the advancement of AI. These developments are significantly increasing the need for energy, particularly clean energy, which will compete with the traditional demands of the region. It will be fascinating to see how the energy sector responds to these changes.”

The Technical Seminar will run as a dedicated learning and development stream, providing those who submit a technical paper with unparalleled networking opportunities, thought leadership that compliments products services and solutions that are being exhibited, the latest industry advancements and the opportunity to earn professional development points for their career.

Paulo Chibanga, Vice President of Associação Industrial de Moçambique (AIMO) and a Member of the Technical Seminar Steering Committee, describes this year’s Technical Seminar as having “a significant impact on the Mozambique Gas & Energy Summit by providing a platform for experts to share their insights, experiences, and the latest advancements in their field. Most importantly, the possibility to network, exchange ideas, and build connections. This can lead to collaborations, partnerships, and even innovative projects.”

Critical to enabling Mozambican energy projects to be operationally efficient, environmentally sustainable, and cost-competitive is the technology that resides at its heart. The Technical Seminar will be essential in fostering the exchange of knowledge and skills necessary to support the country’s energy transition and development goals.