In Celebration of Africa Day C. Moore Media International Public Relations Launches the Third Edition of The Future is Female Mentorship Program

The Program is Dedicated Exclusively to African Female Tech Founders
In celebration of Africa Day 2022, C. Moore Media, International Public Relations (CMM), a New York headquartered PR agency focusing on the US, UK, and African markets, announces the launch of the third edition of The Future is Female Mentorship Program. The initiative is a complementary Public Relations (PR) and communications mentorship program dedicated exclusively to African female tech founders.
The Future is Female Mentorship Program is the first and only PR and communications program dedicated exclusively to African women in tech. It was initially launched in 2020 to give back to African female tech founders at a time when businesses around the world were reeling from the effects of the pandemic. The program was created to support African female tech founders often unsupported in the male-dominated tech world and received incredible feedback from the African and global tech ecosystem.
“As the first and only PR and communications mentorship program dedicated to African female tech founders, we are excited to launch the third edition, which will build upon previous editions and further scale the program,” said Claudine Moore, CEO of C. Moore Media International Public Relations and Founder of The Future is Female Mentorship Program. “We look forward to increasing our partners as we remain dedicated and passionate about providing African female tech founders with support to help them secure premium partnerships, visibility, and investment.”
In 2021 the second edition of the program expanded in a variety of exciting ways, including:
- The cohort of selected African female founders increased from 12 to 25
- The program partnered with Techcabal, Africa’s leading tech publication, and Africa Communications Week, bringing additional expertise and knowledge to the selected mentees.
- For the first time, mentees came from Francophone countries, including Senegal, Guinea, and Cameroon expanding the regional reach of the program.
- With the program’s growth, a dedicated website was launched to provide more information to the growing regional and global audience.
- In response to the growth and influence of the program, global business publication Forbes Magazine partnered with The Future is Female Mentorship Program to exclusively announce the 2021 selected mentees.
Many of the program’s alumnae have featured in top-tier global media and secured global and regional investments that have enabled them to further the development of their startups. Ugandan Shamim Kaliisa, Founder of Chil AI Lab and an alumna of the program, was invited to be a part of the inaugural Bloomberg New Economy Catalysts class launched by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. The initiative highlights the world’s brightest innovators at the leading edge of technology, solving problems in emerging economies. Kaliisa learned “how to leverage the power of storytelling and media relations to attract the proper attention from customers, investors, and media” through the program.
What the 2022 Program Offers
The program’s third edition promises to reach even more African female founders from across the Continent while introducing additional partners in more diverse sectors, expanding the resources, network, expertise, and knowledge available to mentees.
Mirroring previous editions, the third edition of The Future is Female Mentorship Program will provide African female tech founders of early-stage startups with the PR and communications insights, knowledge, and skills needed to gain visibility and grow their business. It is aimed at African women based on the Continent or in the diaspora and is launching or growing a tech business for African markets or serving Africans in the diaspora.
The program is delivered virtually, and the mentees are invited to participate in masterclasses and sessions customized to the specific needs of their sector and business. During the mentorship program, female founders will learn insights into the fundamentals of PR and communications for tech startups, including creating a communications plan, incorporating storytelling into your business communications with multiple stakeholders, and more. During the selection process, CMM will give special consideration to startups that focus on health, education, finance, agriculture, and sustainability. In addition, startups that provide solutions and/or address African women’s and girls’ needs will also receive special consideration.
How to Apply
The application portal for the third edition of The Future is Female Mentorship program will open in June 2022, and the selected mentees will embark upon the virtual program in September 2022.
Visit the program’s website www.thefutureisfemalementorshipprogram.com for further details and announcements, and follow #CMMtheFutureIsFemale on social media for updates on the program. You can also follow @CMooreMedia on Twitter and Instagram for updates and follow CMM, CEO and founder of the program @ClaudineMoore on Twitter.