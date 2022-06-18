Hybrid Event to Stream Live from Kigali

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Melinda French Gates to lead a discussion on equity and innovation for Africa’s recovery.
On the side-lines of the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda, and the Kigali Summit on Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases, Africa.com will convene a virtual audience to join a live discussion in Kigali. The event, Equity & Innovation for Africa’s Recovery will feature Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Melinda French Gates leading a discussion with Dr Shivon Byamukama, Dr Corine Karema, and Memory Kachambwa. All three prominent African women are making an impact across health, innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic development – in Africa and around the world.
The 45-minute panel will focus on the importance of equity in responding to health challenges, including malaria and NTDs. It will also highlight ways to promote health, science, and technological innovation in Africa and to remove barriers facing women and girls, such as via telehealth and digital financial inclusion.
Kenyan media personality & author Janet Mbugua, will moderate the live panel in Kigali, while Africa.com Chair & CEO Teresa Clarke, will host the virtual audience. This hybrid event is an opportunity to connect with audiences across Africa and the Diaspora to share the experiences of remarkable African women experts.
Virtual audience members will be invited to join the conversation in real-time and submit questions to the panel.
The event takes place on Thursday, 23 June.
Free registration is open to the public at this link: https://virtualeventcenter.africa.com/