Humanitarian Crisis Deepens for Displaced People in Ethiopia’s Tigray

Despite a peace agreement ending the Tigray conflict in November 2022, nearly a million displaced people remain in dire conditions, unable to return home. Many, like Birhane Tafere, who has lived in a camp for over four years, describe life as miserable. Control of western Tigray by militants and Eritrean forces at border areas hinders safe returns, exacerbating social and economic challenges. In temporary camps, conditions are life-threatening, with deaths shortage of food and medicine, particularly among the elderly and chronically ill. Opposition parties blame regional and federal governments for neglecting their responsibilities, reporting hundreds of deaths due to inadequate support. Though Tigray’s interim administration plans to facilitate returns, it requires $2.1 billion in funding. However, progress remains stalled due to a lack of funding and political will, leaving displaced communities to endure immense suffering.

Source: DW