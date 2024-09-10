How to Tackle Domestic Violence in East Africa

The tragic death of Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei, brought about by domestic violence, has ignited public outrage over domestic violence in East Africa. Cheptegei, a mother of two, died from her injuries after her longtime partner, Dickson Ndiema Marangach, doused her in petrol and set her on fire. Cheptegei’s death highlights the ongoing violence against women in the region, most of which is not reported. In 2021, a survey by the Ugandan Bureau of Statistics revealed that 95% of Ugandan women and girls have experienced physical or sexual violence. Organizations like Uganda’s Ubuntu Gender Equality Network aim to curb these abuses by educating men and boys about equality and justice. They focus on breaking the stigma surrounding domestic violence and promoting joint decision-making between men and women. However, entrenched societal norms remain a challenge.



SOURCE: DW

Share it!