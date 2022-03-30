Concerts, conferences, exhibitions, or sports events are your responsible work and an unforgettable experience. There are many tasks behind the organization of such events that need to be carefully monitored. Regardless of the type of event, several specific cost-first tips are essential to keep in mind and will be covered in this article.
Define the client’s budget
Unfortunately, it is impossible to immediately find out the event’s budget clearly that you have to organize if you are chosen as the organizer. However, with an incoming request from the client, it is possible and necessary to agree on the budget in the first place. Try to get information from the client about the maximum allowable amount, for which it is undesirable to go. In addition, find out information about the estimated mandatory costs to correctly allocate the budget for all his requirements for the event.
Determine the main items of expenditure
Once you know your budget boundaries, start by identifying the main categories of expenses and what is vital for your event: venue, entertainment, staff, catering, gifts for guests, etc. Depending on the information received, it will be more evident what to spend the bulk of the costs. Discuss all his main requirements with the customer before starting work and drawing up an estimate.
Determine priority spending
After you identify the client’s needs, draw his attention to an important point, namely sufficient quality. It is important to explain which expense item you can save. You cannot wholly impose your vision and wishes on the customer because you must never forget that you are a contractor. As an event manager, your task is to organize an event following the wishes of the client. Moreover, share experience and be an expert, convey your budgeting concerns.
Planning the budget reserved for translation
International events often require translation services and translation equipment, including interpreting booths. The cost of services depends on the specifics of the translation, volume, and urgency. With proper budget planning, you will avoid problems associated with incorrect translation. You will fully communicate with business partners, competently and accurately conveying information to the target audience.
This can increase the reach of the audience and attract additional funds and activities (drawing prizes, photography, entertainment during breaks, etc.). In addition, the involvement of influential international partners can raise the event’s status and attract an even more audience. Partners receive brand advertising in return. As a rule, a special area is allocated at the event, where their stands are located.
Prepare multiple quotes for the event
This point is not always required. You can act depending on the customer’s request. You can make different estimates in advance if needed. It is recommended to pay attention to several points: site selection, catering, and entertainment. Show several options for each item and clearly explain why you are offering this way and what it will give in the end. The most expensive is not always the best. The client may think that a costly artist is more important than everything else. If the choice hits the budget and robs the quality of the whole, look for options that will preserve the final positive impression of the event as a whole.
Promotion
Be sure to find an additional expense item for advertising the event in all available ways. Start to talk about the event on your social media pages. If you have already organized such an event, send a newsletter to its participants. Try different types of paid traffic: Google searches and ad networks, Facebook and Instagram feed. Do not forget to evaluate advertising channels’ effectiveness using Google Analytics periodically. To do this, mark all links with UTM tags and set goals for registration or ticket purchase, depending on the specifics of the event. Cut off everything that doesn’t work for you.
Final Words
The organization of an event is a complex process, so it is crucial to plan everything. If you organize an event with more than one person, designate a person responsible for each item. Also, do not forget to conclude agreements with sponsors and clients. Remember that the more events you do, the better it will turn out and the less time it will take to prepare.