How the Potential TikTok Ban Could Affect African Creators in the United States

On January 19, over 170 million Americans could lose access to TikTok due to federal legislation mandating its sale or a U.S. ban. This move, upheld by the Supreme Court, has profound implications, particularly for African creators like Maame Adwoa and Inioluwa Olu-Owotade. TikTok has been a transformative platform for creators, offering global reach, collaboration opportunities, and cultural amplification. Despite facing challenges like pay disparities and low visibility, African creators use TikTok to showcase their cultures and connect with audiences worldwide. The ban threatens this unique space of creativity, community, and cultural exchange, leaving many creators deeply concerned about their futures.

