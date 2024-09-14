How Ghana Can Extract Value from Artisanal Mining 

Ghana is one of the world’s gold hotspots. It is Africa’s largest producer of gold, and it ranks sixth globally. In 2023, 4 million ounces were produced. It is essential to Ghana’s economy, contributing around 7% of gross domestic product. However, a form of mining known as artisanal, illegal or small-scale mining has become the most popular. Though it is recognised by law as a legitimate livelihood source, evidence shows that more than 85% of small-scale mining operations still occur in the informal and illegal sector of the economy outside state regulation. Now found in 14 of Ghana’s 16 regions, artisanal mining has become an important source of revenue and income for poor people living in rural areas. It employs over a million people and accounts for 40% of gold produced in Ghana, according to the country’s Minerals Commission, which regulates all gold sales. But illegal small-scale mining operations wreak havoc on the environment, farming, cocoa production and drinking water supplies.

THE CONVERSATION