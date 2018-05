1 Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde

Popular Nollywood actress and philanthropist Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has managed to juggle a successful career with family life, and attributes this to her husband’s help on the homefront and her children’s independence. When she’s not on screen entertaining the masses or doing her philanthropy work, you will most likely find her relaxing at home. She describes herself as a homebody who enjoys the company of her family in the comfort of their home.