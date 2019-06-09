Hitachi Vantara Appoints New Regional Director For East and West Africa

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, June 6th, 2019,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd, has appointed JP Smith as Regional Director for East and West Africa.

As Regional Director, Smith is tasked with creating a high-performance culture within Hitachi Vantara’s local sales organisation and driving success through the delivery of business outcomes for the company’s key customers and stakeholders.

“With more than 20 years of experience in the ICT sector, JP is ideally placed to drive an aggressive growth strategy within Hitachi Vantara and increase the company’s market share locally. We are confident that his appointment will strengthen our business development considerably and are delighted to have him on-board,” says Tom Pegrume, Vice President EMEA Emerging Markets at Hitachi Vantara.

Having worked for leading international and regional information technology organisations, Smith has experience in a number of different capacities, including Head of Infrastructure, CTO, Pre-Sales Director, Sales Manager, Software Account Manager and Pre-Sales Consultant.

He is excited to take on this new role at Hitachi Vantara at a time when the company is strategically poised for growth. “At Hitachi Vantara we combine technology, intellectual property and industry knowledge to deliver data-managing solutions that help enterprises improve their customers’ experiences, develop new revenue streams, and lower the costs of business. I look forward to leveraging these in order to accelerate local business growth and drive greater levels of excellence within our sales team,” he says.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Hitachi Vantara.

Company Contact:

Alita Maharaj

Marketing & Communications Lead, Sub-Saharan Africa

Hitachi Vantara

+27 83 778 2926

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., helps data-driven leaders find and use the value in their data to innovate intelligently and reach outcomes that matter for business and society. We combine technology, intellectual property and industry knowledge to deliver data-managing solutions that help enterprises improve their customers’ experiences, develop new revenue streams, and lower the costs of business. Only Hitachi Vantara elevates your innovation advantage by combining deep information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and domain expertise. We work with organizations everywhere to drive data to meaningful outcomes.

