Hip Hop Saves Lives South Sudanese Project Update

Hip Hop Saves Lives/ Sosolya Dance Academy music and film project in Uganda with South Sudanese Refugees is set to launch!

Timeless non profit, a partner in the project has teamed up with Hip Hop Saves Lives to create a theme song entitled REFUGEES WELCOME (the people have come together). Vocals on the song are performed by Impeccable Speech (Chad Harper) founder of Hip Hop Saves Lives, Gxnzo (Jacob Siegel) founder of Timeless and the beautiful singing of Bridget Barkan. Music production is by ShaqDup, mixing and master by Lapse Entertainment and music consultant by Atwell Music.

Hip Hop Saves Lives and Timeless have also teamed up to create a launch event for the project this Weds July 18th 2018. If you are in New York City please attend from 7-10pm at 57 Conselyea street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The event features art for sale honoring refugees by Bianca Chico, t-shirts for sale by Pure Prints, live music by Nina Blue and music by DJ Salinas. There is a complimentary bar with entry donation thanks to Bronx Brewery and Den of Thieves whiskey.

The end goal of this project is to use the power of art and entertainment to help celebrate the strength and courage of refugees. We believe that sharing their stories in detail of what they have lived through and survived will better help people and countries to better serve them to rebuild not just their lives but their emotional mind states.