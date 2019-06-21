Hilda Kragha Appointed As New CEO For Jobberman.com Nigeria

Jobberman Nigeria announces a new appointment of leadership. Mrs. Hilda Kabushenga Kragha has joined the business on 10th June 2019, appointed as the company’s Chief Executive Officer, responsible for the growth and operations for the company.

Mrs. Kragha was previously an Engagement Manager at McKinsey & Company, advising blue chip clients on strategy, human capital, and organisational transformation projects.

Jobberman Nigeria is the country’s No.1 jobs and careers platform, bringing the best employers and candidates together and improving productivity in the country. Jobberman has over 2.5 million candidates, matching them with more than 100,000 employers in their database. Through its success, the company has become a real entity in the labor market through unprecedented market insights such as Top 100 Employer Reports. Jobberman Nigeria is part of the ROAM Group, the largest and leading classifieds and online marketplaces company across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Clemens Weitz, CEO of ROAM

Clemens Weitz, CEO of ROAM, comments on the appointment, “Nigeria has one of the largest and fastest growing workforces in the world, rich in opportunity and global relevance. Hilda’s experience, but more importantly, passion to bring positive change to the labor market has made her the best possible person for this unique position. We wish her great success in redefining the boundaries!”

Hilda Kragha comments on her appointment, “I am excited to join the Jobberman team at a time when Africa, specifically Nigeria, is at the cusp of redefining the way we approach talent management and workplace productivity. I look forward to engaging with all of our stakeholders and driving positive impact across the country.”

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) for The ROAM Group.



